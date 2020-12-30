Jinger Duggar Shares Snowy Snap Alongside Husband Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar shared a snowy snap alongside her handsome husband Jeremy Vuolo on Instagram. The twosome posed for photographer Matt Coeler, who was tagged in the pic, where the two huddled close to one another.

The winter wonderland setting was an outdoor area with what appeared to be the white-capped mountains of California in the background.

Jinger wore a pink knitted hat with a pompom atop it. Her blond hair hung down over her shoulders. She had on a long, black coat over a pair of dark jeans. She leaned into her husband of four years and placed her left hand atop his heart. Her wedding ring was visible.

Jeremy showed off his style with a tan baseball hat worn backward on his head. He added a gray turtleneck sweater and black pants to his overall look.

Fans found the snap to be a wonderful example of the duo’s affection for one another.

“You guys make a wonderful couple, what a great photo,” penned one follower.

“This looks like a dream,” remarked a second fan.

The background of the image featured lush green trees and lots of fresh snow. The vista was stunning as the sun peeked out to illuminate the tips of the trees and glisten on the white accumulation of powder. The pic has been liked over 98,000 times thus far.

Other followers debated where the image was snapped. Some asked if it was Big Bear while others wondered if the couple took a brief respite from their home to Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Jinger and Jeremy recently welcomed their second daughter named Evangeline Jo, who joins her big sister Felicity Nicole to make the Vuolos a family of four. Jinger gave birth on Sunday, November 22. The new addition to the family was born weighing 7 pounds and measuring 20 inches long.

The Inquisitr reported that a photo of the infant taken at the hospital was posted to Jeremy’s Instagram page, as seen here. The baby was wrapped in a white blanket with pink and blue trim. She looked directly at the camera with a serious expression for her debut on her father’s social media feed.

The duo expressed their happiness over the birth of their second child in a video message posted to TLCme. Jinger explained that the baby’s name meant “good news” and that her middle name was a nod to her husband’s middle name, which is Joseph. Jinger said that the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Felicity was “in love” with her little sister but had no idea how much sharing was in her future.