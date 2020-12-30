Michelle Keegan Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Crop Top & Silk Pants With Thigh-High Slit For ‘Women’s Health’

Michelle Keegan took to Instagram to update fans with a series of professional photos of herself. The former Coronation Street actress has graced the latest issue of Women’s Health magazine and is using the social media platform to promote the beautiful shoot.

In the first slide, Keegan shared the cover shot. She stunned in a light mauve sporty crop top that displayed her décolletage and toned abs. Keegan paired that with high-waisted dark pants made out of silk material. The garment featured thigh-high slits down the sides and exposed her legs. She wore white sneakers and styled her long, wavy brunette hair down. Keegan kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for a gold bracelet on her right wrist.

The 33-year-old posed in front of a bright orange silk backdrop with one hand on her hip and the other to the top of her locks. Keegan put her right foot on a raised surface, pointing her toes. She flashed a radiant smile directly at the camera.

In the next frame, Keegan teamed a red crop top with matching pants. She gazed down, placing one hand to the side of her head and the other in the pocket of her slacks.

In the third snap, the star was captured sitting down in front of a blue backdrop with her legs parted. Keegan rocked a beige crop top with brown shorts. She wrapped herself up in a copper shirt, which she left to hang off both shoulders. Keegan placed her hands between her thighs and showed off her pearly whites while looking to the left.

In the fourth and final pic, she wowed in a salmon pink crop top with loose-fitting blue joggers and white lace-up sneakers. Keegan was leaning back on the floor with her arms placed behind her.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 172,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“Right my absolute body goals for 2021,” one user wrote.

“TEN, TEN, TENS ACROSS THE BOARD,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“What a woman!!! She looks INSANE!” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Babe, you are very very beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Earlier this year, Keegan took a trip to Ibiza where she learned how to paddleboard. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the British actress styled her dark hair in two plaits and posed while wearing a patterned swimsuit.