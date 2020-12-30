Michelle Keegan Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Crop Top & Silk Pants With Thigh-High Slit For ‘Women’s Health’

Michelle Keegan took to Instagram to update fans with a series of professional new photos of herself. The former Coronation Street actress has graced the latest issue of Women’s Health magazine and is using the social media platform to show off the beautiful shoot.

In the first slide, Keegan shared the cover shot. She stunned in a light brown sporty crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned abs. Keegan paired the ensemble with high-waisted dark brown pants that were made out of silk material. The garment featured a thigh-high slit down the sides and exposed her legs. She wore white sneakers and styled her long, wavy brunette hair down. Keegan kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for a gold bracelet on her right wrist.

The 33-year-old posed in front of a bright orange silk backdrop with one hand on her hip and the other to the top of her locks. Keegan put her right foot on a raised surface, resting it on tiptoes. She flashed a radiant smile directly at the camera lens, making everything look effortless.

In the next frame, Keegan teamed a matching orange crop top with pants of the same color. She gazed down, placing one hand to the side of her head and the other in the pocket of her pants.

In the third snap, the star was captured sitting down in front of a blue backdrop with her legs parted. Keegan rocked a beige crop top with brown shorts that fell above her upper thigh. She wrapped herself up in a copper shirt, which she left to hang off both her shoulders. Keegan linked her hands together in between her thighs and showed off her pearly whites while smiling to the left.

In the fourth and final pic, she wowed in a salmon pink crop top with loose-fitted blue joggers and white lace-up sneakers. Keegan was snapped leaning on the floor with her arms placed behind her.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 172,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“Right my absolute body goals for 2021,” one user wrote.

“TEN, TEN, TENS ACROSS THE BOARD,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“What a woman!!! She looks INSANE!” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Babe, you are very very beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Earlier this year, Keegan took a trip to Ibiza where she learned how to paddleboard. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the British actress styled her dark hair in two plaits and while wearing a matching patterned swimsuit.