Gleb Savchenko Is ‘Disappointed’ In Pal Vlad Kvartin’s ‘Betrayal’ After He’s Spotted Kissing His Ex-Wife Elena

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro issues a starment after his estranged wife is caught on camera in Cabo with his friend.

Gleb Savchenko says he’s disappointed in his longtime friend and employee, Vlad Kvartin.

The 37-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, who is going through a messy split from his wife Elena Samodanova, released a statement after Vlad was spotted kissing his estranged ex in Mexico days before she filed for divorce.

Page Six shared photos of Vlad and Elena leaning in for a kiss while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas last week. The two dancers held cocktails in their hands as they stood by the water on the beach.

In a statement to People, a rep for Gleb responded to Elena’s accusations that she did all of the work in launching their Pro Dance LA studio, as well as her threats to expose his alleged past indiscretions.

“Gleb has been just as involved in launching their shared dance studio and raising their daughters as Elena,” the spokesperson said. “He won’t be intimidated by Elena’s threats and is disappointed by the betrayal of Vlad, a friend, and employee.”

The rep added that the Russian dancer wants to keep things with his estranged spouse “as amicable as possible” for the sake of their daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

Neilsen Barbard / Getty Images

Vlad, 25, was a troupe member on Dancing With the Stars Season 28 in 2018 and is a longtime friend of the Savchenkos. The former couple even attended his birthday dinner together earlier this year at a restaurant, just before Gleb’s DWTS season started.

Vlad also teaches classes at Pro Dance LA. While the studio is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vlad has been teaching online classes, including a Kids Latin class. He has also taught dance to the Savchenkos’ young daughters in the past.

Last week, Gleb told ET Online that he had a “gut feeling” that “something was going on” his wife and his pal after they traveled together to work on Dancing With the Stars Russia.

While she has yet to explain her cozy moment with Vlad, Elena, 36, previously alleged that Gleb had affairs with multiple former dance partners during their 14-year marriage. After years on DWTS, Gleb is known for his steamy dances with partners such as Jana Kramer and Chrishell Stause.

“Playing the victim is gross negligence on his part and he should perhaps watch what he says before Elena decides to meet him at his level and release everyone’s names,” Elena’s rep threatened.

Gleb has maintained that he ever cheated on his wife. He vacationed with Sharknado actress Cassie Scerbo in Mexico just before Elena’s getaway with Vlad and other dancers as they scouted hires for the 2021 Day of Dancing.

During an Instagram Live Q&A with fans last week, Elena noted that it is considered disrespectful in Russian culture to date before divorce is final, and that she planned to abide by that.