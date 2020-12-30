Liz Katz Flaunts Cleavage & Hourglass Figure In Skintight Bodysuit & Jeans

Cosplay model Liz Katz returned to Instagram late on Tuesday night after several days away from the platform, sharing a photo that featured her showcasing her assets in yet another revealing outfit.

Liz appeared to be posing in a bathroom in the new snap, where she stood in front of several windows and what looked like a small tub. The model rocked a sleeveless olive green bodysuit with a low neckline, slightly leaning forward and putting the focus on her ample cleavage as she shot an alluring gaze. The large anime-inspired tattoo on her right shoulder was also completely visible as she posed for the camera.

She paired the ensemble with a pair of blue jeans, placing both of her hands in the front pockets. The similarly skintight design of the bottoms effectively highlighted her hourglass curves. The cosplayer wore her hair in what looked like a messy ponytail, allowing her bangs to frame her face.

In the caption, Liz made an observation about the jeans she was wearing, as well as the fact her hands were able to fit in the pockets.

In the eight hours since the post went live on Instagram, it has proven to be quite popular, garnering more than 55,000 likes from Liz’s avid followers. They also left more than 400 replies in the comments section, with many of them leaving positive messages for the model and reacting to the quip she made in the caption.

“WOW I’m looking at a beautiful angel,” one fan gushed.

“Omg, the feeling of being able to fit your hands in your pockets?? Amazing,” a second user noted.

‘Nice it’s good to find comfort also absolutely gorgeous,” a third person remarked, following up their comment with three red heart emoji.

Another follower revealed that their young child is a fan of Liz’s partner, YouTuber H2O Delirious, as well as the couple’s infant daughter, who was born earlier this year.

“My 3 year old loves watching delirious and I show her babylirious and she loves her,” they admitted.

Although Liz has slowly returned to posting regular content since giving birth to the child whom fans have nicknamed “Babylirious,” it had been nearly a week since she last shared a photo on Instagram. As reported by The Inquisitr, the cosplayer also got to showcase her cleavage in that image, which featured her wearing a long-sleeved white top and referencing a famous quote from the 2004 horror-comedy film Shaun of the Dead in the post’s caption.