Tyra Banks Shows Off Her Luscious Body In Dueling Bikini Pics

Tyra Banks showed off her ageless beauty and luscious body in a set of bikini pics posted to Sports Illustrated Swim’s Instagram account. The gorgeous 47-year-old, one of the magazine’s most iconic swimsuit models, was seen in two images. One was taken earlier in her modeling career when she was the first African-American woman to grace the cover of the magazine in the winter of 1997. The second was snapped in 2019, 23 years later.

In the first photograph, the current host and producer of Dancing with the Stars wore an aquamarine bikini top. She looked directly at the camera, capturing the reader’s attention with her eyes. The light blue triangle top had straps that wrapped behind her neck. The adjustable cups were pulled to the sides, with a thin strap connecting them. Tyra cupped her breasts with both hands.

In the background, the white sands of a tropical locale were seen as well as light blue ocean water, which merged with the horizon.

Tyra graced the cover of the magazine as its oldest cover subject in a second pic, taken just one year ago. She came out of retirement as a model to pose for the publication and stated to Sports Illustrated that she wanted to show modeling had no age.

The second photo showed more of Tyra’s body. She looked stunning as she posed in a two-piece swimsuit in a darker sapphire color. She wore a gold belly chain that rested atop small bikini bottoms.

Prior to the 2019 shoot, Tyra admitted to Sports Illustrated that she thought she should diet before posing for the updated, sun-soaked snaps. However, an ice cream party with her mother and son derailed that idea. She then decided she would proudly show off her curves and said that she “just didn’t care.”

Tyra added that she knew the tricks of the trade which would make her look “luscious,” including wearing smaller swimwear “the thicker you are” and joked she needed to wear an outfit “that was like dental floss.”

Her admirers included current SI swimsuit models Haley Kalil, 56-year-old Kathy Jacobs, Mara Martin, and Tanaye White.

Many of her fans agreed that no matter the decade, Tyra continues to be one of the most beautiful and appealing women in the modeling industry.

“Best Sports illustrated issue and model of all time. Big fan of Tyra in those days,” penned one Instagram user.

“Such a queen, ICON,” wrote a second devotee.

“Love the blue. I was waiting for these snaps,” remarked a third follower.