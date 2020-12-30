Chanel West Coast Flaunts Killer Figure In Sparkly Ensemble While Posing Seductively On Football Field

Recording artist Chanel West Coast recently released a new single, “40 Yard Dash,” and she is using her killer figure to promote it. Her latest Instagram update featured her rocking a glittery ensemble that included a plunge bra and a pair of booty shorts.

Chanel’s outfit was black and the pieces had two rows of white stripes on them. The items were covered in matching sequins and rhinestones. The bra appeared to be strapless, and stripes along the top edge drew the eye to her cleavage. Her shorts had a high waist with stripes on the side and a white lace-up front. The rapper’s sparkly getup included a matching top with the number 40 on the front. She also wore a pair of knee pads. To complete her look, she sported a pair of sky-high, silver platform stilettos with clear straps.

The 32-year-old singer wore her long blond locks styled straight.

Chanel accessorized with several silver bangle bracelets, and she wore glittery polish on her long fingernails.

In the caption, she left a playful comment while promoting the single.

Her adoring fans had plenty of nice things to say.

“You so amazingly beautiful,” gushed one admirer.

“Always Breathtaking Chanel,” wrote a second Instagram user, adding several emoji that included red hearts and heart-eye smiley-faces.

“Wow always stunning,” a third fan commented.

“Wowza!!!! gorgeous as always,” added a fourth follower with numbers flame emoji.

The post consisted of two photos that captured Chanel on her back on a football field at the 50 yard line. She held a black football in one hand and a rhinestone-encrusted helmet was positioned next to her.

The first picture showed all of Chanel’s body. With one leg over the other, she arched her back and bent one knee in a seductive manner. She lifted the shirt over her breasts, flaunting her cleavage. She gave the camera a serious look as one of her hands rested near her shoulder. The singer held the ball in her other hand near her waist. The pose showed off the curve of her hip and her shapely legs.

In the second photo, Chanel struck a similar pose, her body turned to the opposite side. The image was a closer angle, giving her followers a nice look at her flat abs and voluptuous chest. Her toned thighs were also hard to miss. She placed one hand on her belly while holding the football in the other next to her shoulder. With her lips slightly parted, she gazed at the camera.