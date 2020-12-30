Jessica Simpson’s Fans Take Issue With Her Latest Makeup-Free Selfie

Jessica Simpson shared a new selfie where she was seen sans makeup. The gorgeous blond singer, actress, and businesswoman posted the pic to show what she believed an exhausted mom looked like. However, it appears her intended meaning was lost as her Instagram followers focused on several other things in the snap they took issue with.

In the caption, Jessica said that holiday quarantine motherhood was tiring and had taken a lot out of her.

Jessica showed off a clean face, turned to show off a left profile. She appeared to have sat down on a piece of brown furniture that featured a tan swirl design. Jessica had on a multitude of necklaces and a dark-toned sweatshirt with a design atop the left breast pocket. The close-up snap also showed off her long, blond hair which was worn loose and falling down on her shoulders.

In the comments section of the pic, Jessica’s followers focused on two distinct things they believed were prominent in the image; her lips and a charm that hung from one of the two chains that lay on her chest.

“What did you do to your lips?” wrote one follower, who alluded to the fact that it appeared Jessica had cosmetic work done on her mouth.

“I agree, it’s just a shame because it changed her face and she was so pretty,” penned a second fan.

Other fans also agreed that they appeared fuller than they were previously.

Another aspect of the photo that some fans remarked on was Jessica’s necklace and sweatshirt design. It depicted a symbol worn to deflect bad energy from others that could be directed towards a person, known as a Mati in Greek culture. Some fans liked the idea while others felt it went against Jessica’s Christian faith.

“So pretty as always. I hate to see the all-seeing eye all over you though,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“That is definitely not a Christian necklace so I’m beginning to think you aren’t really Christian. Also, I wouldn’t be expressing how exhausted you are when you are a multi-millionaire and there are people struggling to keep their homes and businesses right now,” remarked a fourth admirer.

That above comment generated over 65 responses from followers of the singer, who said that as a mother of three children with husband Eric Johnson — Birdie, Ace, and Maxwell — she had the right to be tired, even if she had some help in her household. They also felt she had a right to wear whatever necklace and clothing she chose and it would not change her core religious beliefs.