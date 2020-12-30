Stassi Schroeder Eats ‘Maternity Salad’ To Get Her Labor Started: ‘What Else To Get This Baby Out?’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' alum tried every trick in the book to kickstart her contractions.

Stassi Schroeder is ready to deliver her baby girl. The former Vanderpump Rules star, who is expecting a daughter with her husband Beau Clark, took to her Instagram story to reveal that she has tried every trick in the book to get her labor started.

In a cute video shared to her social media account, the 32-year-old mom-to-be was walking on a NordicTrack treadmill at a slow pace. Stassi’s white sneakers could be seen from above as she carefully got in her steps.

The Next Level Basic author captioned the clip to reveal that she was walking to try to jumpstart her labor.

“Walking, Bounced on ball, Seduced Beau, Raspberry leaf tea,” she wrote.

The former SUR employee put a checkmark next to the first four items on her list, then added her next steps.

“Gonna order that labor salad. What else to get this baby out?” she asked her followers.

Stassi also captioned a photo of a gorgeous moonlit sky with, “Full moon in Cancer – work your magic on my uterus.”

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

The Bravo beauty also shared a photo of a takeout salad she picked up from the nearby Caioti Pizza Cafe.

The salad in question is from a Studio City, California, restaurant. While its name is simply “The Salad,” it’s known as a “Maternity salad” due to its apparent labor-inducing effects, according to LA Weekly.

The greens, a combination of romaine and watercress, are tossed with walnuts and pasteurized Gorgonzola cheese and topped with a mixture of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, sun-dried tomatoes, and seasonings. The eatery’s top-secret balsamic vinaigrette is supposedly the ingredient that has been known to kick off contractions in expectant mamas. The dressing is also sold by the bottle and flies of the shelves at up to 300 bottles per month.

Reality TV fans may recall that last year, Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper went into labor after eating the famous Studio City salad. Her contractions came so quickly, she ended up delivering her son at home in a closet, per People.

Only time will tell if Stassi’s salad feast was enough to get her contractions going a few days before her January due date.

Earlier this month, Stassi shared a photo of her 37-week baby bump and admitted she’s “over” being pregnant. But she’s definitely prepared for her upcoming trip to deliver her baby girl. Over the weekend, the expectant mom self-tanned at home so she will have a glowy look when she does give birth.