‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, December 30: Carter & Zoe’s First Huge Fight

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, December 30 reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) cannot believe the words coming out of his fiancée’s mouth. The attorney thought that she and her sister were close, but he’s about to learn that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) has her own agenda.

According to the daily spoilers, Zoe will make a demand that stuns Carter. She will make her voice heard even if it means that Carter will see her in a new light.

Carter & Zoe Go Head-To-Head

Carter’s usually all about the romance. When he’s not wining and dining his gorgeous fiancée, he’s officiating weddings. The attorney was single for a long time, but it seems as if he still believes in love. Now that he’s found Zoe, he has not wasted any time. He proposed to her after a whirlwind relationship, and they’re planning their nuptials.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he would also look out for her family. He went out of his way to get Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to consider Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) for a position at the fashion house. As a social worker with fundraising experience, Paris is suitably qualified. He thought that he was doing a good turn for Zoe, but he will soon find out that she doesn’t appreciate his gesture.

According to TV Guide, Zoe will ask Carter to rescind the offer. She doesn’t want her sibling to also work at Forrester Creations. She wants Paris to find her own way, preferably as far away from Los Angeles as possible.

This will spark Carter and Zoe’s first huge fight. He doesn’t understand why she cannot be happy for Paris, as seen in the tweet below. After all, most people look out for their siblings. Zoe does not want to discuss her family dynamics with her fiancé. She thinks he should have discussed his plans with her.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe’s adverse reaction to his good news about Paris throws Carter off guard. pic.twitter.com/d66y5mvQZw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 29, 2020

Ridge Makes Paris An Offer

In the meantime, Paris has already been summoned by the almighty dressmaker. Ridge is interviewing her for the role at Forrester Foundation. With her qualifications and the fact that she already has a sister working there, it seems as if she will get the job. She has already made an impression on others at the fashion house.

Paris will be thrilled to get a position that she did not even apply for. Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) will also be happy for her. He’s the one who encouraged her to stay in town when Zoe suggested that she spread her wings and move on.

However, Zoe will fume when she hears the news. She doesn’t need her sister cramping her style and interfering in her life. She will ask Paris to do the right thing and refuse the offer. Carter will be shocked at his fiancée’s callous and selfish side.