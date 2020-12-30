Brittany Cartwright Stands Up To Body Shamers With Beautiful 25-Week Baby Bump Pic

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star proudly showed off her pregnant body as she addressed online trolls.

Brittany Cartwright proudly showed off her 25-week baby bump in a new Instagram photo.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 31, took to her social media page to share a bathroom mirror selfie and to address trolls who have made her feel bad about her pregnancy weight gain.

The Kentucky native, who is due with her baby boy in April, posed in a leopard-print bra and form-fitting shorts to show off her bump while posing in front of her bathroom vanity. The mom-to-be had her hair wrapped into a bun as she snapped the shot with her cellphone.

In the caption, Brittany revealed that she originally shared the belly pic to her Instagram story, where it would disappear in 24 hours, then decided it deserved a more permanent spot on her social media page.

The star, who married Jax Taylor in 2019, admitted that there have been times that comments from online trolls have brought her down, but that she has now decided not to let rude remarks from strangers have that power over her. The reality star explained that she is growing “a perfect and healthy human being” and that she will give her strong body “the respect it deserves.”

Brittany revealed that she wants everyone to know how lucky and blessed she is with her pregnancy, and she reminded other expectant moms to be proud of their pregnant bodies and not let the opinions of others get them down. She added that she feels “honored” that she gets to be a mom, which has been her lifelong dream.

After she shared her photo, Brittany received support from fans and celebrity friends, including several past and present Vanderpump Rules cast members.

“And you are so stunning!” wrote pal Stassi Schroeder.

“Yaaaaaaaas queen! PREACH,” write Lala Kent, who is also due with her baby in April.

Other followers told the gorgeous expectant mom that she is beautiful and that anyone who criticizes her or any pregnant woman has something wrong with them.

While it is unclear exactly what was said to upset Brittany, there have been comments on past photos questioning how far along she is in her pregnancy. Brittany’s pregnant body has also been unfairly compared to Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, who are also both due with their first babies in April.

‘People don’t understand how hurtful comments can be about being ‘too big’ or ‘too small’ – what is the right size of pregnancy?” one fan wrote to Brittany. “No need to compare everyone’s body since we’re all different. You’re rocking it proud girl!”

“You look amazing & good for you for posting this!” another added. “Every body is different and carries a baby differently. Don’t EVER let these trolls get to you.”