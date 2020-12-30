Nicky Gile Brings On The Heat In Sexy Red Lingerie

American smokeshow Nicky Gile returned to Instagram with a new sizzling snapshot, added to her feed on December 30. The model’s most recent upload saw her flaunting her insane figure in a bright red, two-piece set that did more revealing than covering up.

Nicky took the saucy snap inside her bedroom for a more intimate setting. A glimpse of her all-white bed was seen in the background of the shot. The shot was well-lit, with sunlight coming in from the window, making it conducive for indoor photography.

The internet personality stood in front of a full-body mirror, showing off her scanty intimates. She posed by popping her right hip to the side as she angled her phone in front of her face. She stared into her phone’s screen and took the selfie. While the mobile device covered her face from view, the snap was still a hit as viewers were satisfied with just staring at her body.

Nicky rocked an all-red bra-and-panty combo. The bra featured classic balconette cups that were made from sheer material, but the intricate lace patterns managed to cover her buxom curves. Notably, the scalloped hem drew more attention to her chest. The undergarment also featured an underwire that pushed up her bust. Her cleavage was on display, thanks to the deep neckline.

She sported matching panties that were also made of the same sheer and lace material. It boasted a low-cut waistline that helped accentuate her taut stomach and flat abs. Thin straps made up the waistband, and both clung to her waist and hips. The high-cut design also exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area.

The influencer tied her highlighted tresses into a half ponytail, and she let its long strands fall on her back. She accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings, a chain necklace, several rings, and a belly chain.

Nicky wrote a short caption where she asked her followers about their New Year’s Eve plans. She also shared that the set came from Blue Bella by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in the picture.

The newest social media share garnered more than 23,800 likes and over 360 comments within hours of going live on the platform. Many of her online supporters dropped messages and compliments about her fit physique. Countless other followers had difficulty describing their feelings for the model in words. Instead, they opted to use emoji to get their point across.

“Wishing you a safe NYE and a blessed and happy healthy new year,” one of her fans wrote.

“Hi, beautiful woman in red. I will stay home and probably watch movies,” added another follower.