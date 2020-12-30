Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Oils Herself Up As She Soaks Up Some Sun In A Strapless Bikini

Georgia Fowler’s incredible bikini body is taking Instagram by storm yet again.

On Tuesday, December 29, the 28-year-old returned to her account to show off her impressive figure in a sizzling series of photos that her followers are going absolutely wild for. The Victoria’s Secret model nearly maxed out the social media platform’s posting limit in the new addition to her feed, sharing a total of nine smoking-hot images that added some serious heat to her page.

The update kicked off with a close-up shot of Georgia sitting outside with her legs spread apart as she gathered her short brown locks messily on top of her head. She looked as beautiful as ever in a sexy strapless swimsuit from Bikini Lovers that was made of a shiny rust-colored material that popped against her deep tan. The two-piece included a strapless top that fell low down her chest, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. Its underwire-style cups were connected in the middle of her chest with a dainty gold ring, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

The second photo of the upload was captured from a further distance, treating the model’s 1.1 million followers to a full-length look at her body as she rubbed tanning oil over her long, lean legs. The shot also offered a better look at Georgia’s high-cut bikini bottoms, which featured a thin waistband that tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, drawing attention to her shapely thighs and killer curves.

The Kiwi hottie continued to dazzle her massive online audience with seven more shots of her rocking the scanty swimwear. They were taken at a variety of angles, with some honing in closer on her ample assets while others displayed her phenomenal physique in its entirety as she soaked up some sun.

The multi-slide update proved to be extremely popular with Georgia’s fans, who have awarded the post nearly 25,000 likes within just six hours of going live. Dozens took to the comments section as well to show the catwalk queen some love.

“You’re just wow,” one person wrote.

“So fabulous,” praised another fan.

“Every image is perfection,” a third follower remarked.

“Very hot body,” added a fourth admirer.

Fans hoping for another peek at Georgia’s flawless physique did not have to scroll far down her feed for their wish to be granted. She recently shared another set of snaps that saw her rocking a cheeky orange two-piece while relaxing on the beach. The post was another win with her followers, earning over 24,000 likes and 185 comments to date.