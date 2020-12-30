Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Makes A Major Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 30, tease that Abby smooths things over when she and Chance come face to face with Arturo in what could be a tense moment. Elsewhere, Adam makes some drama by crashing Sharon’s wedding. It seems he may not be over his ex-wife yet, but she certainly seems over him since she’s about to marry Rey.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) comes face-to-face with her ex-flame, Arturo (Jason Canela), according to SheKnows Soaps. It could be an awkward moment, but it looks like Abby introduces Chance (Donny Boaz) to Arturo, and all is well because both Abby and Arturo are over the moon happy these days. Arturo is a father and loves Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), and Abby is happily married to Chance. In fact, Chance owes a debt of gratitude to Arturo because without him going to Miami with Mia, Chance and Abby never would’ve had their beautiful romance.

These two newlyweds may even decide to skip Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) ceremony at Society to head home and do some baby-making. It seems to be all they can talk about lately.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Before Chance and Abby go to their evening event at Society, Adam (Mark Grossman) stops by the Chancellor mansion to talk to Chance. However, Chance feels that he and Adam have nothing left to talk about. He doesn’t want Adam to be part of his new life, and the younger Newman says his goodbye, which doesn’t make Abby at all sad. She hopes Adam really means it. Abby also lets her brother know to stay away from Sharon’s big night at Society, which is, of course, a great way to ensure he shows up.

Then, the drama continues when Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Adam spar verbally at Crimson Lights. Things get pretty rude between these two former co-conspirators. She gets in plenty of digs about how it’s clear that Adam loves Sharon more than Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). While Adam tries to push back, it’s pretty clear that Phyllis’ words sting.

She notes that she chose not to accompany Nick (Joshua Morrow) to the festivities as a wedding gift to Sharon. Of course, Nick ends up needing her to bring by something he forgot, which means that she may end up at Society anyway.

Instead of heading home to take care of an ailing Chelsea before her big surgery, Adam finds himself crashing Sharon and Rey’s nuptials, which could bring disaster for the happy moment.