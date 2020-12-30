NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Karl-Anthony Towns And Jarrett Culver For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

As the 2020-21 NBA season goes deeper, several interesting trade ideas continue to surface in the league. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal between the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves involving Karl-Anthony Towns, Jarrett Culver, and Jaylen Brown. In the proposed scenario by Rob Bradford of WEEI Sports Radio Network, the Celtics would be sending a package that includes Brown, Romeo Langford, Daniel Theis, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns and Culver.

The suggested deal could make a lot of sense for the Celtics. Though they would be losing one of their franchise cornerstones in the process, they would be receiving an All-Star in Towns and a young and promising guard in Culver in return.

“For the Celtics the impetus is obvious, with Towns — at Top 5 forward in the NBA — locked up through the 2023-24 season. His position would seem to complement Jayson Tatum better than Brown. Culver, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is also a useful piece, currently averaging just more than 10 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor in his second year with the Timberwolves.”

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Trading Brown might be a tough decision for the Celtics, but it could be worth it if it means acquiring a big man of Towns’ caliber. His arrival in Boston could tremendously boost their performance, giving them a very reliable scoring option and a strong rebounder, facilitator, rim protector, and floor-spacer. Last season, the 25-year-old center averaged 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Adding Towns to the core of Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, and Tristan Thompson could give the Celtics a better matchup against powerhouse teams with dominant big men like the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Denver Nuggets.

Towns has yet to officially demand a trade from the Timberwolves but during the 2020 offseason, rumors were circulating about his unhappiness with the team. If they struggle early in the 2020-21 campaign, there’s a strong possibility he may follow the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Minnesota.

Meanwhile, this could be one of the best packages that the Timberwolves could get for Towns. Brown may not be as good as KAT right now, but he has shown huge potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league. Aside from Brown, the proposed deal would also give them a promising player in Langford, a veteran big man in Theis, and a future first-round pick that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.