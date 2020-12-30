Haley Kalil Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky White Bikini Bottoms

On Monday, December 29, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model Haley Kalil uploaded four tantalizing black-and-white photos on Instagram.

The pictures showed the 28-year-old posing in front of a white wall. She opted to wear a cropped ribbed T-shirt with cap sleeves. She paired the top with skimpy side-tie bikini bottoms. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and flat midsection on display.

For the casual photo shoot, the radiant redhead used a white scrunchie to pull back her long locks, with her curtain bangs framing her gorgeous face.

In the first image, Haley stood with her hands above her head. She turned her neck and closed her eyes, flashing her beautiful smile. She altered her position for the following photo by turning slightly to the side. She looked directly at the camera and playfully stuck out her tongue. The model struck a similar pose in the third shot. The final picture showed her facing away from the camera lens, flaunting her pert derriere. She lifted up the bottom of her T-shirt with both of her hands.

In the caption and the body of the post, the social media sensation tagged the Instagram account of professional photographer Derek Kettela, suggesting that he had taken the picture.

Quite a few of Haley’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow! You’re so gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“How does one be so perfect,” asked a different devotee, along with both a crying-face and a pink heart emoji.

“It’s impossible to pick a favorite part of you. Everything from your smile to your energy is perfect,” remarked another admirer.

“@haleyybaylee love this! Love your spirit and your smile! Keep dropping joy on the platform!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Haley engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Haley has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a video and a picture, in which she wore a mini dress that showcased her toned legs. That post has been liked over 6,000 times since it was shared.