Bella Thorne Lets It All Hang Out In A Minuscule Mint Green String Bikini

Bella Thorne left her 24.2 million Instagram followers swooning on Tuesday when she showed off her incredible body in a hot new share. The actress likely sent pulses racing as she flaunted her ample assets in an impossibly tiny string bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The upload included a total of three slides that were taken in Tulum, Mexico, per the geotag. Bella was seen enjoying a beautiful day outside — possibly by the beach or pool, as she was clad in a racy swimsuit that did way more showing than covering up. She stood over the camera, which appeared to be lying on the ground below her, pushing her hips out to the side to emphasize her dangerous curves as the wind blew messily through her fiery red hair.

The 23-year-old looked like a total smokeshow as she relaxed underneath the near-cloudless blue sky in a scanty mint green bikini. The two-piece included a tiny halter-style top with minuscule triangle cups that let it all hang out, leaving her ample cleavage and underboob well on display as she worked the camera. It had a plunging neckline that showed off even more of her voluptuous chest, while its thin straps left her toned arms and shoulders on display for her audience to admire.

The matching bottoms of Bella’s swimwear we equally as risque, if not more. The piece was nothing more than a thin panel of ruched fabric that provided coverage only to what was necessary of her lower half. It had a daringly high-cut design that allowed her followers to get a good look at her curvy hips and shapely thighs. Meanwhile, its strappy waistband was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The Disney Channel alum added a slew of accessories to her look as well, including several flashy watches and a gorgeous green statement ring. She also sported a trendy stack of necklaces for some additional bling.

The triple-pic update was flooded by love from Bella’s followers, who have awarded the update nearly 1.1 million likes within three hours of it going live. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the star.

“So fire,” one person wrote.

“GORGEOUS QUEEN,” praised another fan.

“D*mn you’re beautiful like the shining sun,” a third follower gushed, adding a string of heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

“@Bellathorne is the most sexiest woman ever,” declared a fourth admirer.

Bella certainly knows how to keep her fans entertained, especially when it comes to her Instagram page. Over the weekend, the singer sent temperatures soaring again when she posed in the snow in semi-sheer lingerie. The upload proved to be another hit, earning more than 1.5 million likes and 4,832 comments to date.