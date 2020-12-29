Joe Biden Accidentally Refers To Kamala Harris As ‘President-Elect’

During an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden accidentally referred to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris by his title, The New York Post reported.

“I hope the president will clearly and unambiguously urge all Americans to take the vaccine once it’s available,” he said. “I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason.”

Donald Trump and his allies have long speculated that Biden is a placeholder candidate to make way for Harris. As The Inquisitr reported, the head of state previously suggested that Pelosi’s previous legislation for a commission centered around the 25th Amendment was part of a plan to replace Biden with Harris after he is elected.

According to Politico, Biden has signaled to aides that he will only be serving one term, but he hasn’t publicly pledged to do so as of yet. Elsewhere, The Guardian reported that the Democrat indicated he might run for a second term if he defeats Trump. Still, the Democrat has claimed to view himself as a transitional figure, and his age — he would be 82 on Inauguration Day if he won in 2024 — has lead to speculation that he is planning to soon exit the political arena.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Biden has often faced allegations that he is experiencing cognitive decline due to his frequent gaffes, per The New York Post. Still, the Democrats defeated Trump in the November election, and similar reports have also plagued the outgoing head of state.

Despite his electoral success, theories continue to swirl about Biden’s possible replacement with Harris.

“On the campaign trail, Biden insisted that Harris would be ready to lead ‘from day one,’ appearing to address concerns about his advanced age and hinting he would be a one-term president,” The New York Post alleged.

“It’s become an awkward running joke with the pair repeatedly making the Freudian slip.”

Notably, Harris said during a September virtual roundtable that the next White House would be a “Harris administration” along with Biden’s presidency before correcting herself.

Biden also raised eyebrows when he suggested that he would resign from his presidential office if he got into a moral dispute with Harris. Although some noted the Democrat appeared to be joking, Fox News host Lawrence Jones argued that the comment was the reason why the former vice president’s campaign kept him out of the public eye during the 2020 race. Jones also claimed that Biden would likely be letting Harris have control of the presidency during his first term in the White House.