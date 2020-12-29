Morgan Ketzner Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Yellow Bandeau Bikini

Morgan Ketzner rocked a sexy bikini that treated her fans to a great view of her figure. The post was added to her Instagram feed on December 29, and it marked the second consecutive shot that saw her in a skimpy set.

The photo captured the model posing directly in the center of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Miami Beach, Florida where it looked to be a beautiful day. She stood in front of a pool, and there was an apartment building or hotel at her back. The rest of the space was filled with tall palm trees that gave the shot even more of a tropical feel. Morgan popped her hip to the side and gazed into the lens with a smile. She put her hands near her sides and showed off her bombshell curves in a tiny suit.

Morgan opted for a mustard bikini that left little to the imagination. The bright color accentuated her allover glow. A tag in the update indicated that the smoking hot look was from Shaka Kai. The top of the suit featured a bandeau cut that stretched tight on her chest and revealed a tease of cleavage, and the middle of the garment was stitched with a white logo. It had lighter yellow piping on the top and bottom, which added even more color to her look.

She teamed the top with a pair of bottoms that were just as revealing. The front of the suit rode low on her navel, exposing her rock hard abs for her fans to admire. The bottoms fit snugly on her lower-half, highlighting her tiny frame. It had a high rise design on the sides that also showed her bronze thighs.

Morgan wore her ombre-dyed tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, the model revealed that she would be traveling to St. Barths next.

Within a matter of minutes, the post has earned 3,800 likes and 150-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Morgan on her fit figure, while a few more commented with emoji instead.

“They should replace the word “Perfection” with Morgan Ketzner in the dictionary book,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“The most beautiful girl. Wow,” a second Instagrammer wrote on the photo.

“That color is perfect on you… Topmodel vibes all the way,” another complimented with a single flame.

“Can you really stop being so but so gorgeous and sensual Morgan,” one more added.