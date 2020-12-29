Donald Trump’s Hotel Has Reportedly Conceded The Election

Hollywood insider and senior executive at NBCUniversal Mike Sington claimed on Monday that Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel has accepted his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

“The Trump Hotel in Washington DC has conceded the election. They’ve unblocked all the rooms they had reserved for Inauguration Week, and have made them available to anyone, at a 25% discount,” he tweeted.

In a piece for 1100Pennsylvania.com, investigative journalist Zach Everson claimed that the rooms were unblocked and dropped to a price of between $886 and $2,225 per night, which is significantly cheaper than the ones that Trump teased for his January 6 event that will oppose the counting of Electoral College votes on the same day. In particular, the prices for spaces saved for the former event have spiked to $3,600 per night.

The discount was also highlighted by Palmer Report, which discussed the implications of the alleged discount.

“This means that Donald Trump and/or the people he has running his hotel have decided that they’re not willing to lose money by keeping these rooms reserved for an imaginary Trump inauguration, just to keep up the appearance that a Trump inauguration is happening. It’s the latest sign that even Trump knows it’s over.”

The blog also noted that Trump continues to refuse to concede the election and accused the U.S. leader of “pretending” that he still has a chance to secure a second term. Although the post concedes that it’s unclear whether the head of state is legitimately “delusional” or trying to keep fundraising, it suggested the hotel’s purported acknowledgment shows that the president has “lost and it’s over.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to The Independent, Trump’s legal team has lost over 50 suits in its battle against the results of the 2020 election. Although Biden’s presidency is set to begin next month, the president continues to claim widespread electoral fraud was responsible for the Democrat’s victory — despite his many court losses.

Trump and his allies are allegedly hoping to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of Biden’s victory next month. As The Inquisitr reported, legal historian Jed Shugerman pushed back on the plan, which he said has no legal basis. Notably, he pointed out that Pence — who will oversee the counting of the votes — has no authority over the Electoral College’s ratification set to take place next week.

Still, The Independent claimed that several Republican lawmakers are expected to challenge the results during the planned session. To force a debate and subsequent vote on the issue, a representative from both the House of Representative and the Senate must object in writing.