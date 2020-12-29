Katelyn Runck Shows Some Serious Skin In A High-Cut Swimsuit

Katelyn Runck rocked a skimpy one piece in the most recent upload that was shared on her feed. The model added the two swimsuit-clad shots to her Instagram page on December 29, and it’s been getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The first image in the series captured the model posing with her chest facing toward the camera. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Newport Beach, California, where she appeared to be in a bathroom. She rested one on the granite vanity to her side and draped the opposite near her hip. She tilted her head slightly to the side and met the lens of the camera with an alluring stare. The next shot in the set saw her rocking the same, sexy outfit, but her pose was slightly altered.

Katelyn rocked a sexy suit with a light blue base. It was patterned with a black design that gave it a funky vibe. It had a slight turtleneck top that covered Katelyn’s collar. The piece also featured a sleeveless cut, and her toned shoulders and arms were on display for her fans to admire. It proceeded to fit tightly around her midsection, accentuating her tiny frame and killer curves.

The bottom of the suit was even hotter and showed more than it covered. It had an insanely high-rise design that teased a peek of her sculpted hip bones. The scanty cut of the garment also showed off Katelyn’s shapely thighs, which were entirely bronze. She wore her long, black locks with a center part and a few loose waves, and it spilled over her shoulder and back. She added a simple accessory, which included a pair of small silver earrings.

Katelyn also included a few tags in the caption in addition to an inspirational caption to go with it. As of this writing, the post has only been live on her feed for a short time, but it’s already earned more than 15,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Some social media users complimented her bombshell body, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“HOLY dang. That is an AGGRESSIVE swimsuit cut. You can pull this off very well babe,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“So gorgeous powerful sexy cool wow good evening gorgeous follow me a dream maybe perfect body I’m crazy for you,” a second social media user wrote.

“You’re beautiful and stunning girl looks amazing,” a third fan chimed in.

“So beautiful and the best amazing poses,” a fourth added alongside a few flames.