Abby Dowse Puts Ample Assets On Show As She Goes Braless Underneath A Plunging White Top On Instagram

Another day, another smoking hot post from Abby Dowse. The model often flaunts her ample assets in racy ensembles on her Instagram page — a trend she continued with her most recent share on Tuesday afternoon.

The Aussie hottie appeared to be in her dining room in the eye-popping new addition to her feed. She bent one leg up at the knee and arched her back in a seductive manner while resting her one hand flat on the table in front of her. Her piercing blue eyes were locked on the camera as she ran her hand through her long, platinum locks, which spilled messily over her shoulder and down her arm.

As for her look in the upload, Abby channeled her inner school teacher in a sexy ensemble from Fashion Nova that perfectly suited her killer curves. The look was slightly more modest for the blond bombshell, but in typical fashion, she still steamed it up by showing some serious skin.

The 31-year-old stunned as she showed off her ample assets in a white wrap top. The piece boasted a plunging v-neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of her braless cleavage, as well as her bronzed decolletage. It fit snugly over her midsection, further highlighting her voluptuous chest while a thick tie was knotted tightly around her stomach to accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame.

Abby teamed her tiny top with a miniskirt that fit her like a glove. The number was in a bold black-and-red plaid pattern and hugged the model’s lower half in all of the right ways, highlighting her pert derriere and curvy hips. It boasted a daringly short length that just barely grazed past her hips, leaving her toned legs well on display for her audience to admire. A revealing side slit also fell on one side of the skirt, teasing a glimpse at one of her shapely thighs.

She completed her look with a pair of strappy white sandals and added a dainty chain bracelet and two small necklaces for a hint of bling. She wore a pair of glasses as well, which she pulled down the bridge of her nose as she gazed at the camera with a smoldering stare.

As per usual, Abby’s latest social media appearance proved to be a huge hit with her adoring fans, many of whom showed the star some love in the comments section.

“Love this look,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely perfect,” praised another fan.

“OMG you look amazing,” a third follower remarked.

“Beyond beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also earned more than 12,000 likes in less than one hour of going live.