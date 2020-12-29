Donald Trump’s Blackwater Pardons Have Reportedly Fueled Iraqi ‘Resentment’ Toward Occupying U.S. Soldiers

Donald Trump’s decision to pardon the Blackwater mercenaries who were convicted for their involvement in the 2007 Nisour Square, Baghdad massacre is driving Iraqi “resentment” toward United States soldiers in the country, The Irish Times reported.

According to the publication, the pardons have driven pressure on Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to reiterate parliament’s demand for American troops to withdraw from the country — a call that appears to have thus far fallen on deaf ears

“The timing of Trump’s pardons could not have been worse,” the report read.

“Next week Iraqis will mark the first anniversary of the US assassination in Baghdad of Qassim Suleimani, Iranian Quds force commander, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces. Both played major roles alongside the Iraqi army and US-led forces in the defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq.”

Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard were convicted for their role in the massacre of 17 Iraqi civilians, including two boys aged 8 and 11. Defenders of the men, including Fox News’ Pete Hegseth, claim that the group mistook a civilian vehicle for a car bomb. Critics have pointed to Slatten’s apparent lack of remorse and allegations that he claimed Iraqi lives are worthless.

According to The Irish Times, Blackwater mercenaries have long exhibited a pattern of disrespecting Iraqis. In 2003, not long after the U.S. invaded Iraq, contractors from the company allegedly fired into a crowd in the town of Fallujah during protests of a local school takeover. The publication noted that the incident killed and wounded dozens of Iraqis and sparked retaliation that led to the murder of four of the mercenaries.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Although American troops remain in Iraq, BBC reported that Trump issued orders to reduce American forces in the country in recent months. Notably, the president has long expressed a desire to bring U.S. troops home and has publicly criticized foreign interventions, which he claimed are costly and ineffective.

Officials from the Department of Defense previously claimed that soldiers in Iraq will be reduced from 3,000 to 2,500 by January.

Trump’s Blackwater pardons have led to speculation that the president is planning to create a private army that could involve the company’s founder, Erik Prince. The former U.S. Navy SEAL has worked for Trump’s administration in the past and has a history of working in the military-industrial complex. Notably, he allegedly ran a covert CIA program under George W. bush’s administration that trained terrorist hit squads and operatives from the agency.