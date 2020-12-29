Gabby Epstein Shows Some Serious Skin In A Cupless Teal Bra & Matching Panties

Gabby Epstein is slaying Instagram yet again.

The model took to her account just moments ago to dazzle her 2.4 million followers with an eye-popping new series of photos that saw her showing some serious skin in a set of very revealing lingerie.

The racy look included a cupless teal bra that left her voluptuous chest almost completely bare. It had gorgeous lace flower appliques that provided a minimal amount of coverage to her assets, ensuring that the post would not be removed for violating Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines. However, an ample amount of cleavage and underboob could still be seen as she worked the camera, likely getting a few pulses racing along the way.

The Aussie hottie also sported a pair of teal panties that perfectly suited her killer curves. The undergarment had a dangerously high-cut design that allowed her to show off her shapely thighs and hips. It featured the same embroidered appliques along its waistband, which fit snugly around Gabby’s hips to accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame. Fans were also treated to a look at her taut stomach and abs in the series of snaps, much to their delight.

A total of four slides were included in the sizzling upload, which was staged in a beautifully decorated bathroom with blue-tiled walls and an ornate gold-framed mirror. Gabby sat on top of a short divider wall in the first image, straddling it as she gazed at the camera with parted lips and a sultry stare. In another snap, she was seen sitting on the edge of a large white bathtub while running her perfectly manicured fingers over her bust in a seductive manner.

She added a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings to her barely there ensemble, giving it the perfect hint of bling. The jewelry just barely peeked out from underneath her platinum locks, which were styled in a messy half-up, half-down style that fell to perfectly frame Gabby’s face and striking features as she posed for the lens.

Fans quickly took not of the scandalous new addition to Gabby’s feed and did not hesitate to hit up the comments section to show the social media star some love.

“You’re gorgeous,” one person wrote, adding a single heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

“Soo sexy and beautiful,” praised another fan.

“You look amazing babe,” a third follower remarked.

“Truly breathtaking,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up over 19,000 likes after less than 30 minutes of going live.