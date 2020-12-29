Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Minuscule Black Bikini

Lyna Perez left very little to the imagination with her most recent Instagram share on Tuesday afternoon. The stunning brunette dressed her hourglass curves in a scandalous piece of swimwear that was sure to turn the heads of her fans.

In the sexy shot, Lyna looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a minuscule black bikini. The teeny top was strapless and tied behind her back while showing off her toned arms and shoulders. The front of the garment included two small squares that could barely contain her colossal cleavage, as her bare chest was on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvaceous hips and hugged her petite waist as they put a spotlight on her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and gym-honed abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Lyna stood outdoors for the shot. She had one leg crossed in front of the other, and both of her arms hanging at her sides. She pushed her hip out and arched her back slightly as she tilted her head and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background, some green foliage could be seen as the sunlight beamed down on some nearby rocks and illuminated Lyna’s bronzed skin. A bright, blue sky was also visible over head. In the caption, the model asked her fans to rate her bikini.

Lyna’s over 5.9 million followers immediately began to show some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 38,000 times within the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,300 messages during that time.

“Can I rate you a 20 out of 10,” one follower declared.

“You are so cute,” another gushed.

“So gorgeous. God bless you,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are so Beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to putting her enviable curves in the spotlight for her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy looks that highlight her round booty, busty chest, tiny waist, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna recently rocked a barely there white crop top that showed off her underboob, along with a pair of teeny thong bottoms as she lounged by the swimming pool. That post was also a hit among her followers. To date, it’s reeled in more than 193,000 likes and over 11,000 comments.