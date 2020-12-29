‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Liam & Steffy Lie To Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, December 30, reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will continue to lie. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is waiting for an answer, and they know that they cannot tell her the truth.

According to the daily spoilers, Hope knows that there’s something that they’re hiding. She demands that they tell her what’s going on.

Steffy & Liam Lie

Steffy and Liam had been arguing in the cabin when Hope walked in on them. She had overheard Steffy saying that they couldn’t tell Hope. The blond had then barged in and ordered them to reveal their secret.

Liam wants to tell his wife that he cheated on her, but he has so much to lose. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) lives will be turned upside down, and Hope will never forgive him if she finds out his secret. If she learns that he and Steffy slept together, he can kiss his marriage goodbye.

Steffy doesn’t want the truth to come out because she has worked hard on establishing a life for herself. Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan will dump her if he finds out that she cheated on him.

When Hope insists on the truth, they will lie to her. According to TV Guide, they will fob her off with a story. However, she may be on high alert after overhearing them fighting.

A Ticking Time Bomb On The Bold And The Beautiful

It appears as if it’s only a matter of time before Steffy faces the music. This week, Finn will declare his love for her. However, she will struggle with her conscience as he opens his heart to her. She knows that she should be honest with him.

Steffy and Finn are also regularly making love, as seen in the above image. Last week, they hit the sheets after he saved Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) life. Since she and Liam also made love recently, it appears as if the soap opera is setting up a pregnancy storyline again.

Once again, it seems as if Steffy won’t know who her baby daddy is. If this sounds familiar, it’s because she also didn’t know who fathered Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) and ordered a DNA test. At the time, she had slept with both Liam and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and needed clarity about the baby’s paternity.

However, what Steffy doesn’t know is that Bill tampered with the test results. To this day, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) hasn’t revealed whether Bill or Liam is Kelly’s father.

Will a similar situation develop in the future now that Finn is in the picture?