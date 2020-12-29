Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna & Jackie Have A Chat

Spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital indicate that Jackie and Anna will have a conversation that could quickly become rather interesting. Will Anna push Jackie for information about whether Chase’s biological father could be Finn rather than Gregory?

Until recently, Finn had held back from telling his fiancee the truth about his past with Jackie. Last week on General Hospital, he came clean about sleeping with Jackie the night before her wedding to his dad. He also mentioned visiting her later and seeing her holding a baby Chase in her arms.

Anna wasted no time in wondering whether Finn might be Chase’s biological father. Her fiance essentially brushed off the possibility, saying that Jackie denied it. He never pursued it further as he didn’t want to disrupt things.

Despite that, it looks as if Anna still has this on her mind. During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, she chatted with Gregory for a bit. Of course, she didn’t say anything explicit to him about the situation, since even after all these years, he’s still in the dark.

However, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps hint that Anna may not be quite so reserved when she talks with Jackie during the December 30 show.

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

This upcoming chat is described as being a “frank” one. Given that Jackie doesn’t know that Finn told his fiancee about that one-night fling, it certainly seems as if Anna has the upper hand heading into this talk.

The General Hospital sneak peek for Wednesday showed the two women sitting down together, seemingly on a couch at Anna’s home. Jackie says that she’s ready to get everything out in the open, so it’ll be interesting to see if she really is willing to talk to Anna about the Finn and Chase situation.

General Hospital viewers guessed long ago that Finn might end up being Chase’s father rather than his brother. Fans seem to have mixed feelings about the possibility, and everybody will be curious to see if a definitive answer is revealed soon.

It doesn’t seem as if any major bombshells will drop during the December 29 show though. Even if Anna remains suspicious, General Hospital teasers signal that it will take some time for this to be flushed out. Next week, Chase will need some brotherly advice, and he’ll turn to Finn.

Will Jackie lie about this, and will she be convincing? Given Anna’s situation with Peter and his maternity, it seems unlikely that she’ll walk away from this without feeling certain about whether or not Chase is Finn’s son. General Hospital spoilers certainly seem to be hinting at things heading in that direction, and this upcoming chat should be quite interesting to watch.