David Cross Clarifies His Call For ‘Blood’ Was Referring To ‘Menstrual Blood’

After a backlash, comedian David Cross on Sunday claimed that his call for “blood” following President-elect Joe Biden’s push unity was not the promotion of violence some thought it was.

“I was referring to menstrual blood,” he tweeted.

The following day, he offered further clarification.

“This tweet has really taken off! I feel that I should be clearer though, while I DO want blood i only need about 14cc’s of it, and not from everyone, just Kyle McCarthy in Davenport Iowa. I will explain later,” he tweeted.

Cross has never been one to shy away from controversial jokes. As reported by The Salt Lake Tribune, the Arrested Development star has dabbled in everything from abortion and AIDS to fantasizing about beating Donald Trump bloody before defecating and urinating on him. He also notoriously offended Mormons by making fun of their temple garments — a backlash he said was genuinely shocking. Nevertheless, Cross used the time he took to address the veritable outrage to remind people that he doesn’t “give a sh*t.”

According to Breitbart, Cross is one of many celebrities that have rejected Biden’s calls for unity in the wake of the president’s electoral defeat. Others who join him include actors Alec Baldin, Rosanna Arquette, Debra Messing, as well as comedian Wanda Sykes.

The publication noted that progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in November urged for the creation of lists of Trump supporters so they can be held accountable for their actions following the election. Her call came amid the Trump Accountability Project, which serves as a blacklist for individuals connected to the head of state’s administration.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Although Cross has been vocal about his opposition to the president, he has not been enthusiastic about Biden either. In an interview with The Daily Beast’s Matt Wilstein on The Last Laugh podcast, the comedian spoke about his feelings following Democrat’s victory.

“And I quickly launched into colder, practical psychology. I was like, well, that’s good, that’s one step, but there are several steps to go and it’s going to get worse before it gets better. And now comes the hard part.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Cross appeared pessimistic about the potential of the Democrat’s presidency during an appearance on former Florida congressional candidate Jen Perelman’s JENerational Change podcast.

“I think it’s gonna be pretty awful and going to continue to be,” he said while speaking about the possibility of Democrats making enough progress that he can stop attacking the party from the left.