Niece Waidhofer Showcases Her Porcelain Skin In A Black Bikini

Niece Waidhofer returned to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share a steamy new pic with her adoring fans. The model was sure to leave her admirers drooling as she posed seductively in front of the camera.

In the steamy shot, Niece looked hotter than ever as she showcased her porcelain skin in a black bikini. The skimpy top featured a deep neckline that put her massive cleavage on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut slim and rested high over her narrow hips as they accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs in the shot.

Niece lounged on a large, white pool raft in the shot. The floatation device featured a small pillow that wrapped around the back.

She had her body turned to the side and one arm bent underneath of her to support her weight. The other arm rested behind her as she bent her knees and arched her back while soaking up some sunshine. She turned her head to the side and wore a steamy expression on her face as well.

In the background, other white chairs could be seen, as well as the rippling water of the swimming pool. In the caption, Niece joked that it took a long time find the perfect photo to post.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Niece’s over 2.5 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 28,000 times within the first 45 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 320 remarks about the snap during that time.

“This is just a good pic of you lounging in a pool. You win this round,” one follower stated.

“Wow Beautiful and sexy,” another wrote.

“Love the pic my dear. Absolutely beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Looks lovely,” a fourth person gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure in racy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting stunning lingerie, teeny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a pair of lace thong panties and a flannel shirt. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 157,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.