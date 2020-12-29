‘The Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Update On Her COVID-19 Battle

Former The Bachelorette and current Dancing with the Stars champion Kaitlyn Bristowe is currently battling COVID-19. Kaitlyn and her beau Jason Tartick revealed they both had COVID on Christmas Eve and she admitted in her recent Instagram stories that she was feeling quite anxious about it.

On Monday, she uploaded several short videos via her Instagram stories. She was quite open with her 1.9 million followers in acknowledging that she was struggling in the midst of the illness.

The Dancing with the Stars champion explained that she had been trying to keep things in perspective and maintain a positive attitude about making it through this illness. However, she noted that her friends had reminded her that it was okay to be scared and upset, so she was verbalizing how intense those feelings had become.

The DWTS star said she was allowing herself to feel scared and depressed. She noted she was bummed out and that she was spiraling quite a bit as her anxiety escalated. She worried about a lot of “what ifs” and detailed that she hated when things were unpredictable. Kaitlyn added that COVID-19 is definitely unpredictable.

Luckily, some new updates Kaitlyn posted via her stories on Tuesday suggested that she was starting to feel better.

Kaitlyn filmed herself outdoors and she was wearing a bright pink sweater or sweatshirt. She threw a beanie on over her blond hair and carried a coffee mug with her.

The Bachelorette veteran said that this was Day 7 of her coronavirus fight. She was finally feeling a little better, she said, as was her beau.

The 35-year-old dancer and social media influencer noted that it was a nice day and she was anxious to go for a walk. For now, however, she settled on spending time in the backyard with her dogs Ramen and Pinot.

Kaitlyn paced around the enclosed backyard as Ramen and Pinot played and she filmed. A little bit later, she and her pups had moved to the front porch to relax and embrace the mild Nashville weather.

It sounded as if Kaitlyn and Jason had perhaps rounded the corner on their illness and were now making positive forward progress in their recovery. Both stars from The Bachelorette have been providing frequent updates with their Instagram followers and Kaitlyn certainly was looking better in her Tuesday videos in comparison to earlier clips.

Not long ago, an insider dished on some of Kaitlyn’s supposed plans for 2021. While she and her current love are not yet engaged, that seems to be coming soon. Apparently, she has been battling some major baby fever and is anxious to get pregnant and become a mom during the coming year.

Jason is seemingly game to jump into that phase of life, as he recently shared in a podcast that he and Kaitlyn wanted two kids. This coronavirus experience might be slowing the pair down on pursuing these plans, but it sounds as if they’re slowly recovering and can get back to their regular lives quite soon.