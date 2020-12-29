Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Lookalike Kids On Christmas Break: ‘Bingin’ Buds’

The mom of three posted a photo of her older children as they enjoyed time off from school.

Jessica Simpson shared an adorable photo of her lookalike kids as they lounged together during their Christmas vacation from school.

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter Maxi Drew, 8, and son Ace Knute, 7, as they hung out on a sofa and watched TV together. The siblings dressed in comfortable sweatsuits in the black and white pic as they stared at the television in the sweet snap, with Maxi laying on the sofa and Ace resting above her on the top of it. Maxi wore her blonde hair in braids and looked remarkably like a young Jessica in the precious shot, but there was no denying that Ace also favored his famous mom.

In the caption, mom of three –who also shares a 1-year-old daughter Birdie Mae, with her husband Eric Johnson — noted that her olderchildren were binging on TV shows during their holiday break. She described the adorable duo as “buds.”

In the comments section, some of Jessica’s 5.6 million followers weighed in on the post. Many couldn’t believe how fast the Open Book author’s kids are growing up, while others raved about how much the two children look like Jessica.

“Looking like their mama,” one fan wrote.

“Ace is your twin!” another told the star.

“You literally have the most darlin’ kiddos,” another admirer wrote.

Other commenters ranked on the close bond between the Johnson siblings.

“Precious childhood moment,” a third follower chimed in. “They will be best buds for life.”

It is clear that in addition to being their mom’s mini-mes, Jessica’s children enjoying spending time together. Last week the former Newlyweds star shared a separate Instagram photo, which can be seen here, as her two older kids spent time in the kitchen baking Christmas cookies together. Both of the siblings wore holiday-themed pajamas while Jessica sported a Gucci sweatshirt and red cap. In that pic, it was apparent that both children have an adorable dimpled chin, just like their mother.

Jessica has a third mini-me in her daughter Birdie. After the designer shared a pic of her toddler dressed in red and green elf pajamas for Christmas, in a post seen here, fans clamored to the comments section to marvel at how much the little girl looks like a mini Jessica. Several commenters described Birdie as Jessica’s “twin” as she posed with her blonde hair with tiny pigtails at the top.