Sarah Houchens Flaunts Bronzed Booty On The Beach In A Daringly Cheeky Pink Bikini

Sarah Houchens dazzled her 1.2 million Instagram followers today with a set of bootylicious new snaps that saw her showing some serious skin. The model sent temperatures soaring as she showed off her bronzed buns in a cheeky bikini while enjoying a relaxing day at the beach.

A total of two photos were included in the December 29 addition to Sarah’s feed, which a geotag indicated were taken in Tampa, Florida. She was seen posing on a beautiful white sand beach as the sun illuminated the bright blue sky, acting as a natural spotlight over the beauty during the photo op. She posed with her backside to the camera in the first image, treating her massive online audience to a full look at her pert derriere, and later turned in profile to the lens as the breeze gently blew through her blond hair.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Sarah’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a vibrant pink two-piece that popped against her deep tan, much of which was exposed due to the swimwear’s racy design. It included a pair of daringly cheeky bottoms that did way more showing than covering up, leaving her bronzed buns well on display for her fans to admire. They were also treated a peek at the star’s curvy hips and shapely thighs, while the number’s thin waistband drew attention to her tiny waist.

The top half of Sarah’s swimwear was not fully shown in the series of photos, though it wasn’t hard to tell that the garment was just as risque. It featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage to further accentuate her slender frame. The number also appeared to have tiny triangle-shaped cups.

The booty-baring snaps proved to be a huge hit with Sarah’s fans, amassing more than 19,000 likes after just two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to show the influencer some love.

“I’m obsessed with you,” one person wrote.

“Love the pink,” remarked another fan.

“You are so hot babe,” a third follower commented.

“Perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah has been steaming up her page with a number of hot photos lately. Yesterday, she sent pulses racing again when she showed off her bombshell curves in a pair of black lace panties while going braless underneath a ribbed sweater. The look proved to be another hit, earning over 40,000 likes and 838 comments to date.