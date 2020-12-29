Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Glowing Skin & Underboob In A White Bikini

Abigail Ratchford brought the heat in her latest Instagram snaps on Monday. The self-proclaimed “queen of curves” was scantily clad as she served up some spicy looks.

In the racy new pics, Abigail looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her glowing skin and underboob in a white bikini. The top featured sheer, ruffled sleeves that fit snugly around her lean arms. The garment also hugged her ample bust and showed off a hint of her cleavage as her chest popped out of the bottom.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high over her voluptuous hips. The garment fit firmly around her slim waist and accentuated her pert posterior and muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and incredible abs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized the look with a body chair that hung from her chest down to her tummy.

In the first photo, Abigail leaned against a white building. She had her back arched and her booty pushed up against the wall. Her legs were apart and she had her thumb looped through her bottoms as she turned her head and wore a seductive expression on her face.

The second shot is nearly identical as she stood in the same position as the sun beamed down on her glowing skin. In the caption, Abigail admitted to her followers that she couldn’t decided if the liked the photos or not.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in bouncy curls that spilled over her shoulder.

Abigail’s over 9.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 81,000 times within the first 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 1,000 messages during that time.

“You always look amazing to me,” one follower wrote.

“I just zoomed in on this and the conclusion is I love your face, and you can do no wrong!!!” another gushed.

“Why are you so perfect,” a third user declared.

“Always sooooo gorgeous. Love you,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to letting it all hang out in her online uploads. She’s often seen showcasing her killer curves in body-baring ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Abigail recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted to go topless in nothing but a pair of black tights and some stiletto heels. To date, that post has raked in more than 119,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.