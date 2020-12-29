Russian Hottie Polina Malinovskaya Slays In A Calvin Klein Bra & Rolled Sweats

Polina Malinovskaya stunned in the latest series of snaps that were added to her already-fiery feed. The model and social media influencer’s December 29 Instagram share included four new photos that saw her in the same sexy outfit.

The first image in the deck saw Polina posing in front of a red Jeep. She had her chest facing toward the camera, and her arms draped near her sides. Polina met the lens of the camera with a sultry stare and her lips slightly parted. The second shot captured the model posing in the same spot, and a gust of wind caused a few pieces of hair to cover her eye. She tucked one hand by her chest, and the opposite was draped near her side. The last two images saw Polina showing off her fun side as she ran her hands through her silky, blond tresses.

She flaunted her bombshell body in a gray outfit that did her nothing but favors. On her upper-half, she wore a tight bra that stretched across her bust. It had a scooping neckline that plunged low into her chest, revealing a tease of cleavage. It also had a pair of thin straps that were tight on her shoulders, and her bronze arms were on display for her audience to admire. The bra had a thick band that featured the Calvin Klein logo.

She paired the look with a set of matching sweatpants that were rolled in the front. She wore the garment low on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and frame. The pants were baggy on her legs and had a circular logo in the upper lefthand corner. The trendy athleticwear also featured a pair of deep pockets.

Polina wore her long, blond locks with a middle part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories simple, sporting a thin, black scrunchie in the middle of her bicep. In the caption of the post, the model shared a quote. Within a matter of hours, the update has amassed more than 157,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Some social media users commented on the quote, while several others raved over her body.

“Beautiful as always. You are literally the most perfect woman I have ever seen,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Awesome girl with an awesome ride,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Impossible hate someone like you. You are the hottest,” another Instagram user complimented.

“Hello @polinamalinovskaya you look like angel im your big fan, i dreamed to talk with you,” a fourth wrote.