Holly Sonders Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Tiny Thong Bikini, Teases Having Business Meetings All Day

A new Instagram snap from former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders immediately sent her fans into a frenzy. The new shot allowed the former golfer to showcase her killer athletic physique from the back and people didn’t hesitate to let her know how much they loved the tantalizing photo.

The new shot showed Holly sitting on the edge of a pool outdoors. Her long, brunette tresses tumbled down her back in loose waves, the longest locks nearly reaching her bum.

Holly sat with her legs spread apart and her backside toward the camera. One bare foot rested on the ledge of the pool while the other dipped into the water.

The 33-year-old brunette bombshell braced herself with one hand placed on the ledge next to her peachy posterior. The elbow of her other arm rested on her raised knee and she held her hand near her face.

The golfer looked over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Her lips were parted slightly and a few loose wisps of hair brushed against her cheek and bare shoulder.

To showcase her phenomenal physique, Holly wore an incredibly skimpy bikini. While it looked as if it was probably a dark blue hue, it also seemed to likely be the same two-piece ensemble she wore in another recent post.

In that other snap that Holly shared about a week ago, she flaunted her figure from the front. In that case, it could be seen that the suit was a bold royal blue color and it left little to the imagination.

This new photo highlighted the thong bikini bottoms from the back, and the lighting made it appear to be a darker shade of blue. A double set of straps wrapped around Holly’s waist and one skimpy strap added a minuscule amount of coverage down her booty.

The top was equally as revealing, with plenty of sideboob and a bit of skin revealed by the cutouts capturing everybody’s attention. Holly’s muscular calves, perky booty, and overall fit form drove her nearly 520,000 followers wild.

“Stunning! Can i borrow that dental floss,” one fan joked.

“You look absolutely stunning!!” another praised.

More than 2,250 likes and 100 comments poured in during the first 40 minutes after Holly initially uploaded the sexy new snapshot. In her caption, she teased that she had business meetings to attend all day and asked others to share their plans.

“Holy Moly!!!” a third user raved.

“Those legs,” someone else declared.