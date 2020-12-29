Casey Costelloe Sizzles In Hot Pink Bikini At The Beach

Casey Costelloe showed off her rock-hard body in a stunning new Instagram snap on Monday. The Aussie bombshell kicked off the week while flashing some skin for the camera.

In the racy pic, Casey looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a hot pink bikini. The teeny top included a scooped neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. The thin straps also showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled high over her narrow hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist. The garment also accentuated her round booty and toned thighs. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also highlighted in the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Casey stood on the beach for the gorgeous shot. She had her thighs pressed together and her hip pushed out as she used both of her hands to tug at her bottoms. Her back was arched and her shoulders were pulled back while she pushed her chest out and wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, a white sand beach could be seen. The stunning ocean rippled behind her, and the clear, blue sky was visible over head. In the caption, Casey revealed that she’s been too busy for the beach as of late.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that she pushed over one of her shoulders.

Casey’s 790,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,700 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Hello gorgeous in pink,” one follower stated.

“Looking so truly amazing,” another gushed.

“There is not something more beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Stunning in pink sweetie. And congratulations on your Christmas present,” a fourth user wrote, referring to the model’s brand new engagement ring.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting skimpy looks that showcase her long, lean legs, impressive abs, round booty, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently celebrated Christmas in a gorgeous red bikini as she soaked up some sun. That post was also popular among her followers. To date, it’s pulled in more than 19,000 likes and over 400 comments.