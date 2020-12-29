‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Carter’s Shocked By Zoe’s Ugly Side

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 29 reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will see a new side of his fiancée. The Forrester Creations COO will be shocked when he learns that family is not everything to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes).

According to the daily spoilers, Zoe’s vehement response will take Carter by surprise. The attorney has only seen the model’s sweet nature, but there’s far more to his girlfriend than meets the eye.

Carter’s Shocked By Zoe

Carter went out of his way to secure a job for Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). When he heard that a position had opened up, he asked Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to consider her. The dressmaker was skeptical, but Carter pointed out that Paris was a qualified social worker with fundraising experience. She was a perfect fit for Forrester Foundation.

According to The TV Guide, Ridge will give Carter the go-ahead. He hopes that Paris will be happy at the fashion house.

The COO previously told Zoe that he had a surprise for her. He is counting on her being excited about the news. He thinks that she would love to work closely with her sister.

However, Zoe wants Paris to leave town. She cannot wait for her sibling to get on with her own life and stop interfering with hers. Zoe’s not pleased when she hears Carter’s news. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will be shocked by her ugly side.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe’s adverse reaction to his good news about Paris throws Carter off guard. pic.twitter.com/d66y5mvQZw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 29, 2020

Zoe’s Shocking Demand

As seen in the above pic, the attorney will be caught off-guard. He thought that the sisters got along great, but he was sadly mistaken. Carter has never seen Zoe being catty and petty.

However, Zoe will display both those traits when she makes a selfish demand. She knows that her fiancé is in a position of authority at the company and can make her wish a reality. She wants him to rescind the job offer because she doesn’t want Paris to work at Forrester Creations. She wants her to find a job at another company. She vehemently insists that he doesn’t tell Paris about the position.

Carter will find himself in an awkward spot. He was the one who told Ridge that his future sister-in-law was a perfect match, but now Zoe doesn’t want to work with her. The Bold and the Beautiful teasers indicate that they will have their first argument. He thinks that she’s being unreasonable and will try to remain firm.