‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Shows Off Ample Cleavage & Toned Legs In Sparkling Jumpsuit

Angelina Pivarnick showed off her ample cleavage and toned thighs in a short, sparkling jumpsuit in a new Instagram share. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star posted the glamour shot to the delight of her 1.1 million followers, who hit the “like” button on the snap over 20,000 times thus far.

The raven-haired reality star looked stunning in the photograph. She displayed her enviable shape in a short jumpsuit that had a deep v-neckline that pushed her chest to the forefront.

The glittering outfit was a gold-jeweled tone that reflected the light and revealed iridescent sparkles in gold, blue, and orange. It featured long sleeves and tailored shoulders with light padding to create a finished look.

The v-neckline ran down past her breasts to just above her navel. The wide opening showed a lot of Angelina’s skin, which was tanned and had a golden tone.

The jumpsuit was fitted tightly at the waist, and the short shorts hit her upper thighs. Just a bit of her toned thighs, which were also tanned, was visible in the photograph.

On her fingers, Angelina sported a holiday-themed manicure. Her thumbnail was painted a brick red while her other fingers sparkled with a gold polish.

The reality star’s arms were wrapped around her body.

Angelina’s long tresses were parted in the middle. The top was straightened and loose curls were added to the bottom of its lengths to create visual interest.

In the caption of the post seen above, Angelina thanked several people for their help in the creation of this overall look. These included Anjali Wrenn of The Beauty Suite, located in Staten Island, New York. Vilda was her hairstylist. Dana D. Hair Studio added length with hair extensions, and her own brand of lashes, Lashelina, was also used.

Angelina’s fans were awed by her style choice in the snap.

“You look great! No wonder why JWoww is jealous of you,” claimed one social media user.

Other commenters were not so thrilled with Angelina’s caption which cited that true beauty came from within. They took her to task on the fact that she has been open about having plastic surgery on her backside, breasts, and fillers in her lips.

“True beauty comes from within? Then why did you spend all that money on your face?” questioned one person.

“You’re beautiful now but I also thought you were beautiful before all of the surgery,” remarked another Instagram user.