Yanet Garcia Shows Off Her Barely Covered Pert Booty In A Sultry Ensemble

Yanet Garcia showed off her pert booty in a new Instagram snapshot on Monday. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” teased her 13.6 million followers by wearing a sultry ensemble that highlighted her tantalizing curves, and people had a big reaction to the shot.

The photo featured Yanet standing in front of what appeared to be a large pane of reflective glass on a balcony. An iron railing and awning could be seen in the reflection, along with a green landscape down below.

The Mexican beauty was photographed from a side angle. She twisted her body to ensure that the camera captured her peachy posterior along with a glimpse of her curvy upper thighs.

The 30-year-old had her long tresses styled with an off-center part. Yanet’s hair tumbled over her shoulders and chest in loose curls. She turned her face to look over her shoulder at the camera with a solemn, yet alluring, expression on her face.

Yanet wore a bold ensemble for this photo. It appeared that she had thigh-high brown boots on, although just a hint of them could be seen near the bottom of the frame.

A black garment in a leather-style material covered her derriere and upper body. She had the long sleeves rolled up over her wrists and a cinched belt showcased her slim waist. It appeared that she arched her back slightly to accentuate her curvy backside.

A folded collar could be seen at the back of Yanet’s neck. The cut of the garment highlighted the social media starlet’s hourglass curves, and the bottom rounded shirt hem barely covered her bum.

The titillating pose revealed a fair amount of skin across Yanet’s upper thighs and hinted at the curve of her booty that was barely hidden underneath.

In less than 24 hours, more than 365,000 likes and 1,265 comments poured in from Yanet’s fans.

“You are a painting of God,” one fan wrote.

“You look amazing very beautiful,” another noted.

Emoji were scattered throughout the comments section liberally, with plenty of fire icons signaling everybody’s love for the salacious look. In addition, many of the responses from Yanet’s fans were written in Spanish, as was her caption.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third user shared in English.

“Cuteness overloaded,” someone else detailed.

A few days ago for Christmas, Yanet teased her fans with another tantalizing ensemble. She wore a skintight plaid mini dress and over-the-knee black boots. She playfully posed by a Christmas tree and the two separate uploads each received 400,000 to 500,000 likes apiece.