Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Thrill Fans With Adorable Clip Of Baby Archie Saying ‘Happy New Year’

The 1-year-old's accent sparked a debate on Twitter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave royal watchers a thrill with an audio clip of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, speaking into a microphone during their holiday podcast.

In a sweet moment captured at the end of the couple’s Archewell Holiday Special on Spotify, their 1-year-old took over the mic after his mother prompted him to say the word “fun.”

“Archie is it fun?” the former Suits star asked her little boy, who gleefully replied, “Fun!”

Doting dad Harry told his son he could “speak into” the microphone and then helped guide him through a greeting for 2021.

“After me. Ready? Happy…” Harry said, prompting Archie to repeat him.

The toddler then completed the phrase by uttering “New” and “Year” in an adorable voice, much to his giggling parents’ delight.

After the podcast aired, British tabloids The Sun and The Guardian posted articles about Archie’s “American accent,” and on social media, commenters also reacted to the clip. Some listeners debated on which of his parents the little boy’s voice takes after, with many concurring that he will likely have a mixed accent after growing up with one British parent and one American parent.

“Archie is so British! The accent is strong and so cute on him,” one fan tweeted.

“He tried to do Harry’s English accent on the ‘New’ this is beyond cute,” another wrote.

“I just heard Archie say ‘Happy. New. Year.’ Quote by King Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. And he said it with an American accent,” another chimed in.

“Archie, the world’s most famous royal toddler, drops in on Harry’s & Meghan’s podcast and broke the Internet!” another wrote. “Happy, lucid with cut glass Berkshire accent and a dash of California English.”

The too-cute clip was released one day after it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased 100 knit beanies to donate to Archie’s Kiwi Friends charity for children in need in New Zealand.

Archie was born in the United Kingdom on May 6, 2019, and he spent his first few months living in the country where most of the royal family resides. Meghan and Harry then moved with their son to Canada before announcing their decision to step down from their duties as royal family members. The family of three recently moved to a ritzy area in California, where they count Oprah Winfrey as one of their neighbors.