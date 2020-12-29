Olivia Culpo Rocks A Skimpy Bikini While Posing On A Boat

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram to share a smoking-hot shot of her in a tiny bikini. The post was added to her feed on December 28, and it has been earning a ton of attention from her fans.

The sizzling photo saw the model posing on the front of a boat. The setting was picture-perfect, and there was not a cloud in the sky. There were a few other boats on the sparkly, blue water and a large rock in the distance. Olivia leaned her derriere against a metal railing and put both hands behind her. She tilted her head and met the camera lens with an alluring stare. Olivia put one foot flat on the floor and pointed the other.

She slipped into a skimpy bikini that showcased her figure. A tag in the post revealed that her sexy choice of attire was from Lovewave and Revolve. On her upper half, Olivia sported a tiny top that left little to the imagination. It had a pair of small cups that were tight on her bust, and its scooped neckline revealed her cleavage. Its bottom band fit snugly under her bust. As an extra layer, Olivia added a white cover-up with ruffled edges along the front. She wore the garment open and displayed her rock-hard abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching bikini bottoms. The front had a deep V-shape that hit a few inches below her navel, and its thick straps stretched high on her hips, highlighting her svelte frame and midsection. The swimwear also left her bronzed legs in full view, something that her adoring fans didn’t seem to mind.

She wore her long, brunette locks pulled back in a high and flirty ponytail. Olivia kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a pair of small earrings that provided just the right amount of bling.

As of this writing, the post has been live on her feed for a few hours, but it’s already earned more than 108,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Olivia’s bombshell body, while others used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“This fit is giving you legs for dayyyyys,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“This Marine style looks gorgeous,” another Instagrammer commented.

“How ever the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a third exclaimed with a few flames.

“What a beautiful woman,” one more chimed in.