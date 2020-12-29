Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Sexy White Top & High-Waisted Jeans

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 876,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a casual look. The photos were taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated, and she appeared to be posing in an indoor parking garage, which gave the update an edgy feel.

The ensemble she wore came from the label Misspap, and she made sure to tag the brand’s own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her followers wanted to seek out any of the pieces she was wearing. On top, Tarsha opted for a white tank with some eye-catching details. The garment had a keyhole neckline crafted from a scooped neckline with ruching along the edges, and two thin straps that crossed her chest and wrapped around her neck. The resulting silhouette left a serious amount of cleavage on display, with her ample assets highlighted thanks to the style. Her slender arms and sculpted shoulders were also on display in the look.

Her bronzed skin contrasted beautifully against the pale hue of her top, and the ruching on the cups accentuated her curves even more. The bodice of the shirt was simple, with the fabric hugging her slim waist and then disappearing into the waistband of her jeans.

She kept her bottoms casual, opting for light-wash denim in a high-waisted fit. The pants showed off her shapely hips and toned thighs without clinging too tightly, and she kept her accessories simple as well. Tarsha had a ring on one finger, and she carried a blush pink bag in one hand as she posed for the shot. Her long locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses cascaded down in a sleek look.

For the second image, Tarsha rested against a textured column with a sleek vehicle visible in the background. She rested her pert posterior on the column and leaned forward slightly, showing off her flawless figure. She finished off the look with a pair of strappy beige sandals, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 11,000 likes in just seven hours of going live, as well as 83 comments from her eager audience.

“Beauty queen,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Wow,” another added, struck almost speechless by Tarsha’s snaps.

“Stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“Good morning gorgeous,” yet another chimed in, including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha stunned her followers with a sexy snap in which she rocked a lacy blue lingerie set that left little to the imagination.