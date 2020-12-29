Salma Hayek, 55, Displays Colossal Cleavage In Fuchsia Bikini While Enjoying Final Days Of 2020

Salma looked vibrant and stylish in her beachside pics.

Salma Hayek is ending 2020 on a high note, and her fans recently became beneficiaries of her decision to spend the final days of the year in a location where it’s warm enough to rock a bikini.

For her latest Instagram update, the 54-year-old Frida star revealed what she’s most grateful for as the New Year approaches: “being healthy and in contact with nature.” Her post included two images of herself looking like she was bursting with good health while posing in a picturesque natural setting with a tropical vibe. She stood near a white rope hammock stretched between two the palm trees. A few of the tall tropical plants provided shade from the brilliant sunlight beaming down on the sandy beach behind her. Her scenic view included a clear blue sky and distant rolling waves that were a pretty Tiffany blue hue.

Salma’s first shot was cropped close to show off her bombshell body from the hips up. She radiated beauty in a fuchsia bikini. The vibrant color complemented her vivacious personality and looked striking against her glowing, sun-kissed skin. Her top featured a fixed design with a wide halter neck that plummeted down in a deep V. The neckline put her colossal cleavage on full display. Much like the rest of her figure, her décolletage looked youthful and flawless.

Salma’s bottoms were a low-rise brief that showcased her taut lower abdominal area. Over her swimsuit, she wore a kimono-style swimsuit cover-up with a bottom hem that hit at the knee. The breezy garment was white with a bold floral pattern that was the same color as her two-piece.

The From Dusk Till Dawn star accessorized with a pair of classic black wayfarer sunglasses and a jaunty straw fedora with a brown hatband. Her dark hair was pulled back, but a few wispy curls peeked out on the sides of her neck.

She was captured gazing straight at the camera with one side of her mouth quirked up in a playful smirk while she casually stuck her hands in the large pockets of her robe. Her second photo provided a better look at her seaside surroundings, which also included a yellow inflatable raft near the edge of the water.

Salma’s summery snapshots were a smash hit with her online audience, racking up over 700,000 likes during the first three hours of their Instagram existence. One of her followers seemed to suggest that her curves were dangerous.

“Oh my god!!!! Close to having a heart attack,” the fan wrote in the comments section.

“Ever so beautiful and amazing,” read another compliment.

“Still looks so young,” observed a third Instagrammer.

Salma’s internet devotees never seem to tire of admiring her. As reported by The Inquisitr, they recently left many similar messages about her beauty in response to a series of throwback photos of the actress modeling three different chic ensembles.