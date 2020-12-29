Bindi Irwin Shares Message Of Gratitude For 2021 In Tender IG Post Directed At Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin shared a message of gratitude and love toward her husband Chandler Powell for 2021 via a sweet Instagram share. The wildlife conservationist, who has picked up the mantle from her father, the late Steve Irwin, shared her post, seen here, along with a photo of herself and her husband of less than one year as they cuddled their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Piggy. The couple adopted the dog in December 2019, three months before they wed.

In the caption, Bindi stated that as she got ready to embark on the new year, she wanted to write a message of gratitude for her husband.

“Over 7 years ago I fell in love with his kind heart and smile that lights up the world. In 2021, I will get to watch this incredible man also become the most amazing father to our beautiful daughter,” remarked Bindi.

She closed her passage by sharing that the love she had for her family was infinite.

In response, Chandler stated he loved the little family they had created more than anything. He wrote to his wife in the comments section of the post he was thankful for her inspiration and guidance in being the best person he can be. Bindi’s husband called their impending parenthood “an amazing adventure” and was thankful that the two would be embarking on it together. He closed his comment by saying how much he loved Bindi.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

On December 23, The Inquisitr reported that Bindi posted a snap where she posted a profile shot where she dressed all in black and posed in a profile shot where she noted she was 26 weeks along in her pregnancy. She documented this precious time in her life as she awaits the birth of her first child, a girl.

The couple lives and works at The Australia Zoo alongside her mother Terri and brother Bob. It’s also the place the young conservationist met Powell, a wakeboarder from Florida, in 2013 while he was visiting the zoo.

Fans of the young woman adored her sentiments and added their own commentary to the post.

“The two of you put so much light into the world,” wrote one follower.

“You both will be wonderful parents. Your daughter will be so loved she won’t know what to do with all of it,” added a second fan.

“Aww this literally made me cry, it’s so adorable! You two will be amazing parents as you’re already so kind, caring, and compassionate to animals,” penned a third Instagram user.