Lele Pons Posts Stunning Weight Loss Transformation In Before-And-After Bikini Snaps

Lele shows off her body transformation a year after she began sculpting her figure.

YouTube star Lele Pons stunned her fans with a recent share, a before-and-after composite pic showcasing her body transformation. The social media sensation stated that her New Year’s resolution was complete and credited fitness trainer Diana Maux for helping her to achieve her goals.

In the side-by-side images, Lele revealed how much her body has changed in the past year. In both photos, the influencer wore bikinis.

In the photo on the left, Lele was rocking a blue hairstyle. She wore a light green bandeau bikini that hugged her curves. She didn’t appear to be carrying a lot of excess weight. She threw a shirt on over the ensemble, hiding her silhouette from view. Lele tilted her head to the side and stuck out her tongue as she locked her gaze onto the lens.

Lele looked completely different in the other snap. She exuded an air of confidence as she flaunted her flawless frame for the camera. Clad in a light blue two-piece swimsuit, Lele angled her hips to the side. She hooked her thumb in her bikini bottoms as she struck a sultry pose. She showcased her sculpted arms and chiseled abs in the after pic. Even her hips and thighs appeared to be more toned.

The bombshell’s hair had also changed in the right-hand side pic. Lele’s blond tresses were styled in soft mermaid waves that fell down her shoulders and back. She wore a statement ring on her finger and a silver bracelet on her wrist. She pursed her lips for the selfie.

Lele’s fans appreciated the update. So many people connected with her message and congratulated her in the comments section. More than 8,259 voiced their opinion or posted emoji in support of the star. The post has also racked up more than 2.2 million likes since it went live.

Many of her fans were excited about her transformation.

“Magnificent! You look so good, Lele. Your hard work has paid off,” one person enthused.

Another felt that the YouTube star already looked good before she decided to switch up her look. However, they noted that she appeared to be more self-assured in the second snap.

“Weight? What weight? You looked great even before the makeover. But yes, you look comfortable in your own skin now,” they wrote.

Another user expressed their admiration for the content creator.

“I love you so much, your change is amazing. Your persistence has paid off. Well done!” they gushed before adding a slew of emoji.

At least one Instagrammer followed Diana’s exercise routines as well.

“Diana is the best trainer. I love her online workouts,” they raved.

Lele, who boasts an impressive following of 43.1 million on Instagram alone, recently took to the platform to share a sexy shot. She rocked a skimpy swimsuit in the snow while holding some skis.