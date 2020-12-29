Lauren Dascalo Displays Killer Curves In Nude Lingerie Set Complete With Garter Belt

Lauren Dascalo returned to her Instagram account to kick off the week with another spicy update. The blond beauty likely left her fans drooling as she showed plenty of skin in a revealing ensemble.

In the steamy shots, Lauren looked like a total smokeshow while displaying her killer curves in a nude lingerie set. The bra featured a deep neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage and thin straps that put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

The matching panties were cut high over her slender hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist while accentuating her muscular thighs and round booty. She also wore a garter belt around her midsection, which fell down and strapped around her legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also highlighted in the outfit.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face in an elegant up-do. Meanwhile, her fringe bangs fell across her forehead.

She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings and a bracelet on her wrist. She also rocked a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Lauren stood on a balcony in front of some large windows. She had her back arched and both arms raised above her head. The second shot featured her leaning forward toward the camera with her hands brushing over her chest as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the final pic, she looked away from the lens with one hand behind her head and a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the snaps, a cityscape could be seen in the reflection of the windows. For the caption, Lauren revealed that the lingerie was her new favorite set. She also geotagged her location as Miami Beach, Florida.

Lauren’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t waste any time showing some love for the post. The pics garnered more than 20,000 likes within the first 18 hours after they were shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 470 remarks.

“You make me want bangs,” one follower declared.

“Gorgeous babe,” another wrote.

“Golden girl,” a third comment read.

“So hot,” a fourth user gushed.

Lauren doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her uploads. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her bare chest under an unzipped jacket while posing on top of a washing machine. That post has racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 660 comments to date.