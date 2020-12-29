NBA Rumors: Jazz Could Get Kevin Love & Collin Sexton For Mike Conley & First-Round Picks

According to a recently proposed trade scenario, the Utah Jazz could surround star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert with even more talent by trading for Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love and guard Collin Sexton.

As explained on Tuesday by NBA Analysis Network, the Jazz could pull off the aforementioned deal by giving up one of their top veterans — point guard Mike Conley — as well as a 2022 first-round pick and a 2024 first-rounder. Although the Cavaliers have yet to confirm any solid plans to trade Love prior to the March 2021 deadline and don’t appear to have any intention to move Sexton, the hypothetical transaction was described as one that could be advantageous to both teams.

Despite Mitchell’s top-tier scoring ability and Gobert’s status as a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, the publication opined that both stars need a stronger supporting cast in order for the Jazz to potentially win their first NBA championship. Regarding both Cavs players’ potential fit if moved to Utah, the outlet wrote that Love’s rebounding could “make a major difference” for a team that only placed 13th in the category in the 2019-20 campaign.

“With the addition of Kevin Love, the Utah Jazz would definitely increase in terms of total rebounds per game and they would actually have a true power-forward, as [Bojan] Bogdanovic mainly plays on the wing and not the low-post. Utah’s frontcourt has been a mess for years now as they have not had depth behind Rudy Gobert, but the addition of [Love] finally fixes this problem.”

Dave Reginek / Getty Images

Now in his third season in the league, Sexton has stood out as possibly the best player in Cleveland, NBA Analysis Network noted. Aside from posting averages of 18.8 points, three rebounds, and three assists and converting on 45.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 39.6 percent of his three-point shots, the former Alabama Crimson Tide product has been very durable, as he has yet to miss a game for the Cavaliers since getting picked in the first round of the 2018 draft.

As for the Cavs, the club has gotten off to a strong start in 2020-21, winning its first three games so far. However, the outlet cautioned that Cleveland is not expected to enjoy much success in the coming seasons, considering how they are still deep in the rebuilding process. Furthermore, Love is currently earning more than $30 million a year for an organization that won just 19 games last season. With that in mind, the site speculated that Conley could serve as a capable mentor for the team’s young backcourt, with the two first-rounders potentially coming in handy as trade bait for another star player.