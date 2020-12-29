Chanel West Coast Flaunts Fit Figure In Hot Pants & Matching Bra

Chanel West Coast wowed in the most recent post shared on her Instagram feed. The rapper and social media influencer delighted fans with three new images that saw her in the same, sexy attire.

The first photo captured the model posing in front of a row of red lockers. She turned her figure in profile and planted one foot on the ground and the opposite on the lockers in front of her. Chanel looked over her shoulder and met the lens with a sultry stare. For the second image, the model stood in front of the same space, but her pose was slightly altered. In the last image, Chanel lunged forward, resting both hands on one knee and playfully sticking her tongue out.

All the images saw the rapper posing in the same, sexy outfit. On her upper half, she wore a black bra that clung to every inch of her figure. It had thick straps that were tight on her bronze shoulders, and her muscular biceps were on full display. The bottom of the garment had a band with bold white letters that stretched over her ribs.

Chanel teamed the look with a pair of black hot pants that were equally revealing. It had a snug band that was worn high on Chanel’s hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and hourglass curves. Its leg holes were long, extending a few inches above her knees and leaving her bronze stems in full view. The left side of the outfit was printed with a bold, white slogan that read “40 Yard Dash.”

She rocked black-and-white striped socks and sneakers to match. Chanel pulled her long, dark locks back in a high ponytail, and her hair spilled midway down her back. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of dangling, silver hoop earrings.

In the caption of the update, Chanel plugged her new music video and the workout set. In a short time, the post has amassed more than 64,000 likes and 700-plus comments, most of which applauded her amazing figure.

“You look so beautiful. I want to be like you,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Chanel you look so pretty and gorgeous and the music video is so lit,” a second social media user complimented.

“I want workout with you pretty lady,” a third wrote with a few star emoji next to their words.

“Please smile on your posts, you have a BEAUTIFUL sexy smile,” one more chimed in.