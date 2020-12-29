Kindly Myers Puts Her Pert Derrière On Display In Cheeky Bikini

Playboy model Kindly Myers has been heating up Instagram with sultry snaps that showcase her incredible physique. On Tuesday, she shared a creative photo that had her followers seeing double as she flaunted her booty in an olive green thong bikini.

Kindly posed poolside for the picture. She was on her belly, resting on her forearms. She was near the edge of the pool, and the photographer captured her as well as her reflection in the water. A brick fence surrounded by tropical plants was several feet behind the blond beauty.

The model wore her hair down and tossed over one shoulder.

Due to her positioning, it was impossible to see the front of Kindly’s bikini. That being said, the number was strappy, as two braided straps wrapped around her trim midsection. It also had straps that tied around her neck. The bottoms had a cheeky cut with braided straps on the sides.

The popular influencer looked at the camera with a smile on her face. She bent one knee, with her ankle crossing over her shin, exposing the bottom of her bare foot. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the outside light. Holding her upper body off the ground just a bit, she flaunted her trim tummy and shapely back. Her derrière was directed to the lens, giving her followers a nice look at her bottom as well as her toned thighs. A large tattoo on her torso also called attention to her side and hips.

In the caption, Kindly joked that she was busy.

Many of her followers seemed to think she looked incredible, and a few wrote that they appreciated the double image.

“Love the double photo of you sexy [sic]. 2 for the price of one,” wrote one fan, adding several pink heart emoji.

“And looking so beautiful while be busy doing things beautiful,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” a third follower added with numerous emoji that included a kiss and a red rose.

“Wow. You are looking stunning,” commented a fourth admirer.

Earlier in December, Kindly shared a picture that saw her wearing another green bikini while she spent some time on the beach. The tiny two-piece number was a neon color, and it had pink accents. The model faced the camera and gave her fans a nice look at her voluptuous chest and hourglass shape as she leaned against a palm tree.