Jessica Naz Stuns In Skimpy Lingerie With G-String Panties

Jessica Naz wasn’t shy about stepping in front of the camera while wearing a revealing ensemble. The model returned to her Instagram account on Monday night to share a steamy new upload with her adoring fans.

In the sexy photo, Jessica looked hotter than ever as she rocked a skimpy lingerie set. The nude bra featured black stripes and metal embellishments. It included thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and a low-cut neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage.

The matching G-string panties left little to the imagination as they rested high on her narrow hips and exposed her bare booty in the process. She added a garter belt around her petite waist, which attached to a pair of sheer, thigh-high stockings. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display.

The Guess Jeans girl wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that hung down her back and spilled over both shoulders.

In the photo, Jessica stood in front of a mirror with her legs together. She had both hands raised near her head and her back arched as she leaned forward and wore a bright smile on her face.

She also posted a video of herself in front of the mirror as she posed in an array of positions while a photographer snapped pics behind her.

In the background, some tall, green plants could be seen against the white walls. A wooden ladder was also visible. Jessica geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Jessica’s 518,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 31,000 times within the first 11 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 500 messages during that time.

“As hot as it gets babe,” one follower wrote.

“Heavenly stunningly beautiful you look fabulous face of an angel and the body of a Greek Goddess pure perfection,” another gushed.

“Flawless,” a third user declared.

“You make everything look so much hotter!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen exuding confidence as she rocks body-baring outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a red thong lingerie set and a pair of black heels. To date, that post has raked in more than 25,000 likes and over 430 comments.